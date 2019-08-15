Brand New
Wait, Is Scott Disick's Contractor Miki "Living" at the Team's Unsold Malibu House?

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 10:30 AM

Miki Mor feels right at home in this Malibu mansion! Only problem? He doesn't actually live here.

Or at least he shouldn't be, though there isn't much room for backpedaling when Scott Disick's trusted contractor is caught in the act at the start of this very funny clip from Sunday's new Flip It Like Disick.

"What are you doing here?" Miki asks Scott with a sheepish grin. Being that it's 3 o'clock in the afternoon on a weekday, the real estate boss is stopping by to check in on the team's recently-flipped Malibu property, which Kozette Luciano is currently working to sell. But when he arrives, Scott is shocked (and maybe mildly amused too) to find Miki taking a dip in the jacuzzi out back.

"What are you doing here?" he shoots back. And while his colleague promptly explains that he just "surfed for a couple hours" and "came to chill here"—he's eating an apple and checking his phone when Scott interrupts—it sounds like the boss man isn't really asking.

Watch

Scott Disick's Flip Grinds to a Halt This Sunday

"I'm sure that Kozette's got showings," Scott continues. "Who's gonna buy the house if you're living here?!"

Understandably, the Talentless founder is also a little bit concerned about how Miki's onsite hangouts at the Malibu house are impacting the team's latest property-flipping project in Hidden Hills, still in the demolition phase. Miki, on the other hand, is more concerned about the actual demolition.

"By the way, I really think you should keep the basketball court," he advises, noting that doing so might help save a little money. But Scott couldn't disagree more.

"I do not want to keep that basketball court," he tells Miki, who's still in the hot tub. "You're too relaxed over here. You're forgetting about businesses."

See the men talk shop under unlikely circumstances in the clip above! 

