PREMIERES
Sunday 9E|6P

Willa Ford's Eye for Interior Design Impresses Scott Disick During Flip It Like Disick's Series Premiere

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Scott Disick just flipped a sunny beach house in Malibu! Now, to sell the property…

"A house usually sells 80 percent faster when it's staged," explains the real estate aficionado in this clip from Sunday's series premiere of Flip It Like Disick.

As its name suggests, "staging" a space essentially means furnishing it—as in, down to the cutlery—so prospective buyers have an easier time envisioning themselves living there. Usually, Scott stages the properties himself or commissions designers to do so on a project-by-project basis, but this time, the luxury house flipper needs "extra help" and might even consider hiring for a more permanent position.

Enter: Willa Ford, former pop singer and current interior design superstar, whose talents were brought to Scott's attention years ago and continue to impress him in the present.

Watch

See What's to Come on Flip It Like Disick

"I couldn't find you in this jungle!" he jokes, calling out to Willa from across the yard at Malibu Design Center, which looks kind of like an obstacle course fashioned out of rustic-chic decor.

"You could've told me not to wear these shoes," she replies, and they hug like old friends.

The duo agrees there's quite a lot to work with here—textured pots that Scott thinks look like "teeth," geometric planters several feet tall and bathroom accessories even Lord Disick appreciates—and Willa points out several "finishing pieces" that might work to elevate the Malibu house interior.

"You were what I was missing in this whole scenario," Scott tells her. Sounds like someone's getting a new job!

See what Willa thinks about working with Scott in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Flip It Like Disick , E! Shows , Scott Disick , Real Estate , Reality TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, 2014 CMT Awards

Dog the Bounty Hunter Fires Back After Beth Chapman’s Personal Items Are Stolen From His Store

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's "Boyfriend" Music Video and Lyrics Decoded

Milo Ventimiglia, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

How Milo Ventimiglia Finally Impressed His Parents With His Emmy Nod...or Did He?

Pink, Jessica Simpson

Pink Just Epically Trolled the Mom Shamers Coming After Jessica Simpson

Ben Evans, Dating No Filter

10 Things You Should Never Do on a First Date, Courtesy of Dating #NoFilter

E-Commerce Back 2 School, EComm: Back to School

15 Back to School Items Celebrity Parents Have on Their List

E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale Thumbs

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 Ends Soon: Last Chance to Get the Best Deals

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.