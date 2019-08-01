Steve Aoki needs the Scott Disick touch for his Las Vegas residence.

In this clip from the season one premiere of Flip It Like Disick, the famed DJ reveals he needs assistance for one room in his impressive abode. Apparently, Aoki has frequent guests, but not enough living space.

"I don't really use this room that much," the "Are You Lonely" artist notes to Disick and Benny Luciano. "The thing is, I don't have enough rooms in my house. It's a four-bedroom house and a 16,000 square-foot-space."

Per Steve, since his guests are often artists, they are typically fine crashing on couches. Nonetheless, the chart topper wants to give them a stylish sleeping space to call their own.

"I need the Scott Disick touch to this room," Aoki adds.