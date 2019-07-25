Scott Disick is raising a new generation of house-flippers! And they've got big ideas.

The Flip It Like Disick star—Mr. Scott, for today's purposes—takes a break from luxury home renovation in this adorable lecture-style clip that sees him tossing around real estate lingo with a group of elementary school kids. Lesson one: define "flipping."

His pupils want to know "what kind of flip" we're talking about here, first of all. And once Mr. Scott confirms that "fixing and renovating" (one student's suggestion) is essentially what flipping a property is all about, another follows up with a question we'd also like to know the answer to.

"Would you buy a house that was actually upside down?" she asks, to which her professor replies "for the right price, yeah," without missing a beat. And that's why we call him the expert folks.