Scott Disick is ready to take the real estate world by storm.

And, thankfully, E! viewers will get a front row seat as Lord Disick will tackle his latest entrepreneurial venture in a new docu-series. Yes, Disick's passion for luxury real estate and house flipping will be well documented on Flip It Like Disick.

While the father of three has been dabbling in the world of property development for some time—he flipped his first investment 5 years ago—Disick is ready to take his passion project to the next level. In fact, Scott has gathered quite the team to help in this undertaking.

Namely, Scott will work alongside former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford, longtime pal and business partner Benny Luciano, all-star (albeit short-tempered) contractor Miki Moor, realtor and Benny's wife Kozet Luciano and veteran assistant Lindsay Diamond.