by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 6:30 AM
Viewers literally won't be able to miss a single red carpet moment at the 2018 Emmys. Why?
Well, today E! confirmed that the network will provide coverage of the Hollywood event for fans…on MUTIPLE platforms. We're talking unparalleled multi-platform coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 17.
Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will lead the charge as they'll, once again, headline E!'s Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards. Get ready for some spontaneous and authentic interviews with TV's biggest stars!
Of course, the E! News co-hosts won't be in the thick of it alone, as E! correspondents Zuri Hall and Morgan Stewart will also be reporting from the red carpet. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the first-ever E! Stream the Red Carpet digital show on Twitter at @enews. Through this new streaming experience, fans will be able to react to Emmys red carpet fashion and moments in real time!
E! Stream the Red Carpet will air in conjunction with the broadcast coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m PT and will be hosted by co-host of The Real Jeannie Mai, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, and E! correspondent Kristin Dos Santos.
But before any of this launches, Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards will kick off the red carpet fun and will start at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on Monday. It's said that Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari, The Rundown's Erin Lim, and TV personality Nina Parker will join Brad, Jeannie, and Kristin for this particular program.
Once the ceremony wraps, viewers can turn to E! once more to catch Zuri in one-on-one interviews with the winners or to see what Morgan and the gang have to say on E! After Party. Don't fret, the E! Stream the Red Carpet digital show will also continue its coverage following the award show, starting at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.
And you can bet that E! News and Daily Pop will have plenty of material to report before and after the big show, so be sure to tune in.
Like we said, you won't be able to miss a single red carpet moment at the 2018 Emmys!
