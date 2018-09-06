Throwback! Here Are the Giuliana Rancic TBT Pics That'll Make You Feel Super Nostalgic

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 10:00 AM

Giuliana Rancic is a TBT queen on social media.

This isn't necessarily surprising as the longtime E! personality has lived a lot of life. Thankfully, the entertainment news expert has graced fans with many nostalgic gems on Instagram.

Whether she's sharing old pics from the red carpet or adorable snaps from her teenage years, Giuliana is regularly nailing it on throwback Thursday. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the adorable images featuring husband Bill Rancic and son Edward Duke Rancic.

Unsurprisingly, we couldn't be more obsessed with these pics. Can you blame us??

For a look at Rancic's sweet (and sometimes LOL-worthy) uploads, be sure to check out the pictures below.

Photos

Giuliana & Bill Rancic's Cutest Pics

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Tennis Pro

"Throwback to my @barbizonmodel portfolio shoot at age 13. Yes, I'm serious. A girl can dream, right? #poorthing #girlno #goodthingicanhost #tbt"

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Glam Squad

"#tbt The amazing and super talented @nickstenson moments before creating the coolest red carpet ponytail for the Golden Globes two weeks ago. Loved it so much ❤️#glam #redcarpet #matrix #nickstenson #ultabeauty #stylelink #love #hair #beauty"

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Red Carpet Moment

"#tbt Oscars 2017"

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

FBF

"The Baby Blue Overall. Coming Spring '18. #fbf"

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Budding Fashionista

"Apparently, I've always loved fashion...and butterflies, and bows, and headbands, and metallic flats, and wide belts and awesome hair  #tbt #13goingon30 #getityoungG"

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Husband and Wife

"#tbt"

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

A Father's Day Throwback

"Dad: Change out of that boring pantsuit and wear your sister's new Versace dress with the safety pins.
Me: Is it appropriate for the ambassador's house?
Dad: Of course it is, it's Versace.

Happy Father's Day @eduardo_de_pandi!!! Thank u for teaching me about life, love and style:) I ❤️you!!!"

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Disney Days

"#TBT First time @dukerancic met his BFFs. This was a year ago...he's already grown so much! #timeflies"

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Family Time

"#TBT Family stroll in Chicago"

Giuliana Rancic

Instagram/E! News

A-list Chats

"#TBT Talking tequila with Clooney and Amal at the #goldenglobes"

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

