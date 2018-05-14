Everything You Need to Know About the Kardashians Fun Mother’s Day Festivities

Mon., May. 14, 2018

These mamas were fierce and fabulous on Mother's Day! 

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are sisters, friends and incredible mothers. The Kardashian ladies all had separate celebrations with their families for the big day but made some time to get together with each other as well. 

Kourtney and new mom Kylie Jenner had a fun hangout session with their kids after getting together for breakfast in the morning. Kourtney was also spoiled by her kids who gave her some sweet homemade gifts. Khloe spent the holiday with her daughter True Thompson while Tristan Thompson was away for a game. So how did Kim celebrate?

See all the cute moments in the clip above! 

