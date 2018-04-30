Miranda Lambert's Ex-Boyfriend Slams Blake Shelton for Allegedly Cheating During His Marriage

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 4:52 PM

Breaking up is hard to do! 

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have still got some drama brewing between them. After Blake seemed to be bringing back their past conflict with a shady tweet last week, a lot of issues from their 2015 divorce have resurfaced. 

While Miranda has yet to comment, her ex-boyfriend Jeff Allen had something to say about it all. "...I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up," he wrote about Blake in a since deleted tweet. What else did the musician have to say? 

How Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert's Love Unraveled

