Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert: Why Their Past Relationship Drama is Resurfacing

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Moving on is hard to do!

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were country musics hottest couple before their divorce in 2015. Now, thanks to Miranda's new relationship, and a seemingly covert tweet from Blake, their past relationship drama is being revisited. 

"Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!" Blake tweeted earlier this week. Which fans think is in reference to Miranda's new relationship with musician Evan Felker, who is still married to his wife Staci Felker. Although Evan filed for divorce earlier this year, it hasn't been finalized. What does his soon-to-be ex-wife Staci have to say about it all? 

Watch

Did Blake Shelton Just Shade Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert?

Get all the details by watching the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Top Stories , Blake Shelton , Miranda Lambert , Couples
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsals

Selena Gomez, Radio Disney

Radio Disney Music Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Celebrity Hairstyles That Have Withstood the Test of Time

How Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert's Love Unraveled

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Khloe & Tristan Thompson

Larry Caputo, Theresa Caputo

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo on Split From Husband Larry: "It's Hard"

America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively

Amber Tamblyn Spills Even More Details About a Third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.