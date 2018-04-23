Kate Middleton Gives Birth! We Have All the Sweet Details

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 5:54 PM

It's a boy! 

The royal family has a lot to celebrate today! Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child on Monday morning. The newest addition to their family joins older brother Prince George of Cambridge, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 2.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." How did Kate pay tribute to her husband's late mother? 

Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham Again After Birth

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

