Make yourself some sangria and enjoy.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump stopped by the E! News set today to chat (and drink some of her LVP Sangria) with Catt Sadler and Giuliana Rancic about a number of different topics—including her "naughty" cast on Vanderpump Rules and her recent rift with costar and former bestie Brandi Glanville.

"I'm actually interested to see how it plays out myself, because I don't quite understand what went down," Lisa said about her feud with Glanville.

"This week I saw just a little glitch when she said, 'Well I didn't really have your back,' because I was like, 'Really, I've always had yours.' And then I did chastise her at the table a little bit when she used the C-word because last week I was chastising her for using the F-word when she said, 'Shut the f—k up.' And I was like, 'Noooo!'"