Tori Kelly isn't letting any time go to waste while in self-isolation!

Joining Scott Tweedie for HappE! Hour on Wednesday evening, the musician revealed that when she hasn't been recording episodes of QuaranTEA with Tori, she's been hard at work on her next album.

"...it's crazy because I can't really complain because I feel so blessed that I get this home studio," Tori told E!. "So being a musician, it's kind of been nice actually just to, like, catch up on some creative stuff. And I've been writing a lot!"

Unfortunately, Tori couldn't give many details; however, she did make a worthwhile promise: "I can't give anything away specifically yet, but I can definitely say there's new music coming soon."

Fans of hers will certainly be excited to hear the news, but they haven't ever gone long without new music. In fact, Tori just released her last album, Inspired By True Events, in 2019!

Tori told Scott that the release of the deeply personal album was "kind of a relief."

"I feel like once I released it...it did take me a long time to write these songs just because of how personal they were. And life was just happening," she explained, adding that she was initially "nervous for people to hear that side of me."