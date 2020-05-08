A dream come true.

On Thursday, Sofia Carson had a virtual chat with E! News co-host Scott Tweedie on the latter's Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this exclusive interview, the Descendants actress opened up about her part in UNICEF USA's upcoming streaming event, UNICEF Won't Stop.

The global streaming special, which airs on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature performances and appearances by Cher, Pink, Millie Bobby Brown, Jordin Sparks, Rod Stewart, Peter Frampton, Morgan Freeman and countless others.

Audrey Hepburn's granddaughter Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer will also make an appearance as she's paying tribute to the late Hollywood legend and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Here's where Sofia's involvement comes in!

According to the Disney darling, she had the honor of interviewing the Breakfast at Tiffany's star's granddaughter for the special.

"I have the honor of interviewing my idol's granddaughter—Audrey Hepburn's granddaughter—Emma Kathleen Hepburn [Ferrer], who is absolutely incredible," Sofia gushed to E!. "It was so surreal to speak with her. You know, she's also dedicated her life to, following in her grandmother's footsteps, in giving back."