by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 3:04 PM
Like many others, Chris Hemsworth "overdid it" exercising at the start of self-isolation.
During an exclusive chat with E! News' Scott Tweedie, the Australian superstar gave an update on how he and his family are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the action movie star and his family are safe down under, it's taken some time for Hemsworth to find his routine.
"The first couple of weeks just went mad with the training and nothing else to do. And was like…over did it I think and was exhausted," Hemsworth shared. "So, I've sort of found a balance now."
Of course, the 36-year-old Marvel star has his three children with Elsa Pataky to keep entertained.
"You know, keeping my kids entertained is like training, it's a physical challenge in itself," he quipped.
Unlike in other parts of the world, Hemsworth and his family are able to go out and about in the Australian beach town they reside in.
"We're under different sort of restrictions here and we're still allowed to surf and exercise outside," the Extraction star (out now on Netflix) explained. "I'm thankful to be in a small coastal town like this and I feel for you, and anyone in a big city that's isolated at moment and locked in an apartment."
Speaking of surfing, Tweedie asked Hemsworth to reveal the best surfer in his household. Unsurprisingly, this gave director Sam Hargrave, who joined Hemsworth for the E! News interview, a chuckle.
Rather than name names, Hemsworth teased that "one of my sons is creeping up there" and about to surpass him. How cute!
Be sure to catch Tweedie's chat with Hemsworth and Hargrave in the clip above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?