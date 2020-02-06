The Oscars are just as much about fashion as they are about movies!

In this preview clip from tonight's Oscars: E!'s Inside Guide news special, Hollywood stylist Erin Walsh is helping us predict what some of our favorite celebs might be wearing when they hit the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet this Sunday.

Walsh brings with her some "very glamorous friends" to help model several high-fashion dresses she envisions Hollywood hottest actresses posing in. "I think in general, people want to have fun this year," Walsh tells E! News' Jason Kennedy and Erin Lim. "There's so much junk going on in the rest of the world, why not just have fun, embrace the beauty, embrace the unexpected?"