Audiophiles: this quiz is for you!

E! News is testing fans' music knowledge during tomorrow night's Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special. In this preview clip, Tanya Rad tests co-hosts Erin Lim and Nina Parker's Grammy Awards expertise with a fun trivia game ahead of Sundays 2020 Grammys telecast.

"Question No. 1: how much do you think a Grammy weighs?" Tanya asks.

"Well, they're not very big," Nina says. "I'm gonna go with 2.5 pounds."

"I'm gonna go with 7 pounds," Erin answers.

"Neither of you are correct," Tanya reveals. "Erin's closest, 6 pounds."

Photos

20 Years of the Grammy Awards' Best New Artist Winners

So who broke their Grammy seconds after winning it? Who has won more individual Grammys between Beyoncé and Jay-Z? And which surprising music legends have never won a Grammy?

Take the Grammys trivia quiz by watching the video above and tune in to our Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide preview special Wednesday at 11 p.m.!

