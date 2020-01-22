Audiophiles: this quiz is for you!

E! News is testing fans' music knowledge during tomorrow night's Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special. In this preview clip, Tanya Rad tests co-hosts Erin Lim and Nina Parker's Grammy Awards expertise with a fun trivia game ahead of Sundays 2020 Grammys telecast.

"Question No. 1: how much do you think a Grammy weighs?" Tanya asks.

"Well, they're not very big," Nina says. "I'm gonna go with 2.5 pounds."

"I'm gonna go with 7 pounds," Erin answers.

"Neither of you are correct," Tanya reveals. "Erin's closest, 6 pounds."