Weeknights
11e|8p

E! News' Lilliana Vazquez & Scott Tweedie Share Their First Impressions of Each Other!

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 1:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie were fast friends!

The E! News and Pop of the Morning personalities only met three months ago (and are just now wrapping up their inaugural week as co-hosts), but it's clear the two already know each other quite well. In this sweet interview clip celebrating the duo's on-air debut, Lilliana and Scott are both tasked with answering a series of questions about their respective screen partners, starting with first impressions.

"My first impression when I saw Lilliana's Instagram was like, 'This girl has been on every red carpet, she knows every celebrity under the sun,'" Tweedie remembers, understandably impressed by Vazquez's award-winning hosting experience. Continuing, he says the foray into Lilliana's social media presence led him to her website and, later, her demo reel.

"I was like, 'Please, please, please let her be nice because she seems amazing on camera.' And ladies and gentleman," Scott grins, "she's the real deal."

Watch

E! News Hosts Lilliana Vazquez & Scott Tweedie's Journey

We aren't surprised to hear Lilliana's review of her co-host is just as glowing. After jokingly telling the camera that her first impression of Scott was "that he was really tall," she goes on to describe the Australian TV reporter as "very handsome" and "really well-dressed" (bonus points for Tweedie, given her background in fashion).

"I really liked his style and the vibe he was giving off right off the bat," she finishes. 

Additional pros for Lilliana include: Scott's punctuality, generosity and easygoing attitude. And for Scott: Lilliana's professionalism, kindness (yes, he cites it twice in the video) and class. We are living for this team spirit right now!

Curious about Lilliana's favorite cocktail, the strangest thing she's ever seen Scott do and vice versa? Find out the answers to those questions and more in the full clip above!

Trending Stories

Latest News

Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper for Helping Him Get Sober

Mrs. America

Mrs. America and Its Stacked Cast Are Trying to Tell A Story From All Sides

John David Duggar, Abbie Burnett

John David Duggar's Wife Abbie Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Lizzo

Lizzo and Billy Porter Among 2020 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Elizabeth Warren, Skincare

Elizabeth Warren's Skincare Routine Has a Shocking Twist

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Oh, Canada? Exploring Meghan Markle's Connection to Her Adopted Country

Morgan Stewart, Daily Pop

Daily Pop's Morgan Stewart Tears Up While Discussing Her Divorce: "It's Still Very Difficult"

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , Lilliana Vazquez , Scott Tweedie , Interviews , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.