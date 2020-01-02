by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 11:05 AM
Wondering what to expect from this year's Golden Globe Awards?
As far as category winners are concerned, we can't reveal much—mostly because, like all of you, we'll be watching the exciting annual event live Sunday night, Jan. 5—but thanks to resident E! style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, we can now provide a bit of fashion forecasting.
In this stylish first-look clip from tonight's Golden Globes: E!'s Inside Guide special, which will offer viewers a more comprehensive award show preview starting at 11 p.m., Rassi shares her predictions regarding the evening's red carpet ensembles. And though even she can't say for sure which celebrities will be wearing what come Sunday, Zanna employs her longstanding industry experience to formulate some compelling hypotheses.
According to her, bright colors, metallic hues and technicolor patterns are more than likely due to dominate the upcoming Globes carpet.
Her rationale? "The red carpet is going to be filled with the most brilliant bright colors," the style guide explains, noting that many spring 2020 runway collections have "featured the most incredible bright shades."
The year's couture shows were additionally "awash with silver looks," per Rassi's comments, which leads her to believe we'll be seeing that trend manifest on Sunday's carpet as well. In fact, "we can probably rename the Golden Globes the 'Silver Globes,'" she quips, adding that nominee Nicole Kidman would be an excellent candidate for an elegant metallic evening gown.
Hear Rassi's thoughts on the Golden Globe nominees best fit for a multicolored carpet ensemble in the full clip above!
The History of Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt's Friendship, From Bat Mitzvahs to Broadway and Beyond
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?