Eric Liebowitz/E! Entertainment
It's no secret that Lilliana Vazquez is a self-professed "morning person."
And since she'll be hosting E! News' new 7 a.m. morning show and E!'s Pop of the Morning alongside Scott Tweedie starting Monday, Jan. 6, we thought we'd grill Vazquez on her top early morning tips for getting ready for a busy day.
Read through our "Getting Ready With…" Q&A below to find out how Vazquez set's herself up for a successful and productive day, whether it's on set at E! News or a morning brunch with the girls.
What time does your alarm go off?
3:05 a.m. By the way, those extra five minutes actually matter.
Do you hit snooze?
Yes, one time only and it's only if I wash my hair and do my shower routine the night before. Otherwise, I've gotta jump in the shower. It's either night shower with a snooze or morning shower with no snooze.
First thing you do after you wake up:
I check my Twitter feed for headlines.
Coffee or tea?
Never coffee, always tea. Chamomile.
How many cups?
One.