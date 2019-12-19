E! is the place to be for awards season.

At the start of 2020, A-list stars and nominees will come together at Hollywood's biggest awards shows. Thus, it isn't surprising that Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will once again host E!'s Live From The Red Carpet for the 2020 Golden Globes, Grammys and Oscars.

Like in previous years, Seacrest and Rancic will bring fans closer to their favorite celebrities through fun and authentic interviews. And we're certain there will be a spontaneous moment or two from these red carpets.

In fact, you won't be able to miss a single red carpet moment, as E! announced that they'll once again deliver comprehensive multi-platform coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social.

Don't believe us? Well, we know for a fact that Live from the Red Carpet saw impressive growth (across multiple platforms) during last year's awards season.

So, for what's in store for 2020, be sure to take a look at the complete Live From the Red Carpet schedule below.

2020 Golden Globes (Airing Sunday, Jan. 5)

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards - 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

E! hosts, experts and special guests will provide viewers the ultimate pop culture guide for television's most highly-anticipated night.