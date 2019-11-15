And five, six, seven, eight...

Giuliana Rancic treats audiences to a little song and dance in this commemorative clip from Thursday's E! News, which finds her and co-host Jason Kennedy indulging in a particularly musical blast from the past. With scheduling changes ahead for the pop culture program after this week (E! News airs mornings in New York in 2020), the series' longtime co-hosts are looking back at memorable moments from previous seasons.

"We're gonna focus specifically on your singing and your dancing," Jason explains, as his screen partner covers her face with her hands. "So embarrassing," Giuliana groans.

And cut to: Rancic, getting down with her bad self alongside New Kids On The Block, whose 1988 dance-pop hit "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" appears to be one of her personal favorites. And yes, she knows the choreography by heart.