Dr. Paul Nassif has babies on the brain!

The acclaimed plastic surgeon and Botched personality tied the knot with Brittany Pattakos just last month—the couple said "I Do" during a traditional wedding ceremony in Los Angeles followed by a destination reception in Greece one week later—but it sounds like he's already thinking about next steps. In exclusive comments to E! News on Monday, Paul talks parenthood while colleague and co-star Dr. Terry Dubrowweighs in.

"I see at least one in the future," says Paul, speaking about plans for new additions to his and Brittany's family. Referencing teenage sons Gavin Nassif, Colin Nassif and Christian Nassif, the specialist teases, "I have three boys, so you know what we're missing."

"He wants a girl," adds Terry, who has three daughters of his own. "Nothing better than a little girl."