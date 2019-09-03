E!'s the place to be for everything New York Fashion Week.

We know this to be true as E! is once again setting up headquarters at Spring Studios—the official home of New York Fashion Week— in order to bring viewers an exclusive and inside look at one of the year's biggest fashion events. Yup, #FashionWeekatE has arrived and we're dedicated to giving fans multi-platform coverage (on-air, online and across mobile and social).

In fact, E! News will be all over the A-list scene of Fashion Week. We're talking behind-the-scenes access to the hottest Fashion Week events, in-depth interviews with designers and exclusive chats with notable stars. We'll also be observing Jessie James Decker as she puts on the final touches for her Kittenish show.

E! will also be all over Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show and red carpet. Not to mention, E! News has the broadcast exclusive for the star-studded launch of the Target 20th Anniversary collection red carpet and event—and we couldn't be more excited.