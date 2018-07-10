Watch Iggy Azalea React to All Those Tyga Dating Rumors

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 1:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Business or pleasure? Iggy Azalea is setting the record straight on her relationship status once and for all. 

The Australian rapper stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday with the tea regarding the romance rumors between her and Tyga. Speculation that Iggy and Tyga were an item first sparked months ago when the performs began spending more and more time together. 

It wasn't until after attending the Coachella Music Festival in April together that the "Fancy" emcee finally spoke out, describing herself as "extremely single." 

Azalea maintains she's still rolling solo in the romance department, commenting, "I really wasn't hugged up." 

Photos

Music's Cutest Couples

Iggy Azalea, Tyga

MTV/TRL/Getty Images

She explained, "There are no pictures of me and him hugged up, but when you're at a music festival and everyone's packed in like sardines, of course we're next to each other. When you hang out with your friends and you're the only two famous people out of 10, then you're getting married and having children." 

Iggy, who recently collaborated with the rapper on "Kream," called the rumors laughable at best, but added that she is single and ready to mingle. 

"I'm so alone!" she shared. "I'd like to find a person [whose] not in the music industry."

For more from Iggy, including why she credits her mom for bringing her and Jennifer Lopez together on "Booty," check out the video above! 

Her new single, "Kream," off her upcoming EP Surviving The Summer, is out Aug. 3.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Iggy Azalea , Tyga , Couples , , Interviews , Daily Pop , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland

Meghan Markle Proves There's No Drama With Designer Emilia Wickstead After Royal Wedding

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Wimbledon

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are a Perfect Match at Wimbledon

David Beckham, Harper Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Harper's Birthday With a Party Fit for a Princess

Kimberly J. Brown, Daniel Kountz, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

This Halloweentown Couple Will Give You Major Nostalgia! See Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz's Relationship Rewind

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Man Taking Photos of Her Topless

ESC: Issa Rae

Bonnets to Braids: Issa Rae's Hairstylist on Natural Hair

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Nashville Home

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Selling Nashville Home for $7.9 Million

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.