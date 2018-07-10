Business or pleasure? Iggy Azalea is setting the record straight on her relationship status once and for all.

The Australian rapper stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday with the tea regarding the romance rumors between her and Tyga. Speculation that Iggy and Tyga were an item first sparked months ago when the performs began spending more and more time together.

It wasn't until after attending the Coachella Music Festival in April together that the "Fancy" emcee finally spoke out, describing herself as "extremely single."

Azalea maintains she's still rolling solo in the romance department, commenting, "I really wasn't hugged up."