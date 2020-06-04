A spirit of togetherness.

On Thursday, singer and actress Tinashe virtually stopped by Daily Pop and opened up to E!'s Erin Lim about her positive experience protesting for Black Lives Matter. As the "No Drama" artist detailed to Erin, she has been out protesting "every day" since May 29 and has seen some "incredible things."

"Just beautiful…people coming together of all different walks of life, it's not just black people, it's not just white people, it's everyone," Tinashe shared. "So many different people!"

Per the Rent: Live performer, she has also witnessed an "energy shift" as more people have gotten involved with the demonstrations.

"It's been really interesting to see firsthand the energy shift throughout the protest," she relayed. "As more and more people have been joining, the energy has gotten actually more and more hopeful, more and more together."

Tinashe highlighted this point by calling yesterday's protest "one of the most inspiring things [she's] ever been a part of." Not only were people peacefully protesting, but there were also people handing out supplies.