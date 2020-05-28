by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 28, 2020 12:12 PM
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest just won #ThrowbackThursday.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-hosts are celebrating prom this year with a very special treat. In recent months, many students had their proms cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and now Kelly and Ryan want to make it up to them. So, the co-hosts are throwing "Live's At-Home Prom," set to air tomorrow, May 29, on Live With Kelly and Ryan.
On Friday's episode, Kelly and Ryan will be joined by Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D, who will provide the music for the celebration. TikTok star Addison Rae will also join in on the fun and share a special dance for the occasion, and the pop band AJR will perform their single, "Bang!"
And in celebration of this occasion, Kelly and Ryan are also sharing personal photos from their own high school proms in a video message to Daily Pop.
"My memory of my prom, Ry, you will appreciate this, I was setting my hair. I wanted really, really, really curly hair for the prom. It was the '80s after all, so it was like big New Jersey hair," Kelly shares in the video. "And I was setting my hair with these spongy pink rollers for extra curl, and I was dipping my comb in water because I like to set it at night so that when I woke up in the morning, it was super curly."
Photo provided
But, it turns out, Kelly wasn't dipping her hair in water.
"What I didn't realize was I was dipping my comb into a cup of 7 Up," she reveals. "I didn't realize that it was a cup of 7 Up. I thought it was a cup of water."
"And so when I took my hair out of the pink foamy spongy rollers and went to comb through it...the proof is in the pudding," Kelly says. "Listen, I couldn't get a comb through that hair for days."
Photo provided
"My favorite memory, and I've told you this before Kelly, was a big white limo we chipped in $25 to get," Ryan shares.
As Ryan explains, his prom group only had to go a mile down the road to get to a restaurant for dinner, but the limo caused a bit of a delay.
"It took about 30 minutes because that limo was so long it can't turn or get in the parking lot," Ryan recalls. "We ended up having our meal at Bennigan's and then making it to the prom and getting home all safely and on time."
Watch the video above to see Kelly and Ryan reflect on their high school prom moments! And be sure to watch their at-home prom special tomorrow!
