One big happy family!

The Real Housewives of New York City fans are well aware that Ramona Singer has spent the majority of her quarantine alongside her ex-husband Mario Singer and their 25-year-old daughter Avery—but the question on everyone's mind is, "Why?"

As it turns out, the answer is pretty simple.

"Well, I was stuck in Aspen with Lyme disease and my doctor said, 'You need to get out of Aspen,'" Ramona told E!'s Scott Tweedie on Daily Pop.

This prompted her to call Avery and tell her they should head straight to the Hamptons.

"She's like, 'Mom. It's cold. It's not great there. Why don't we go to Florida? Dad has a place there. I think we can stay with him,'" Ramona explained. "We stayed with him, we thought it would only be for a couple of weeks; It's actually been, I've been down here, I think, for 10 weeks now."

Much of the trio's time spent together has been documented on Ramona and Avery's Instagram Stories, whether they're all watching old RHONY episodes or eating home-cooked meals.