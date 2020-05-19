by Allison Crist | Tue., May. 19, 2020 12:04 PM
A much-anticipated return to television!
Jamie Lynn Spears has officially revived her career as an actress with Tuesday's launch of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix, and she stopped by Daily Pop to discuss why she's back, in addition to revealing what she's up to in quarantine and playing a game of "Which Sister? Spears Edition."
"I think that it's just kind of about timing," Jamie Lynn told E!'s Erin Lim. "I've been an actor since I was very young. It's a part of who I am, I love doing it and honestly, I just did not realize how much I missed it until I was back on set and playing the character. "
Britney Spears' little sister famously starred in the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101, which ended a four-season run in 2008 after Jamie Lynn gave birth to her and her now-husband Jamie Watson's daughter, Maddie. Just three years ago, Maddie—now 11 years old—had a serious, near-death ATV accident. The experience weighed heavily on Jamie Lynn, who told Erin that from that moment on, she decided that "nothing was scary anymore."
"I saw my worst fear and then when I was able to—literally, when my daughter was given back to me—I don't get to be ungrateful. I don't get to complain anymore. All the petty stuff, I've gotta let it go," she explained. "You know, you get that one big wish, or that one thing you want—I got mine. So I need to live every day being thankful and grateful, even for the bad days."
Jamie Lynn became emotional while reflecting on what happened, but the mom-daughter duo has since grown closer. They even do TikTok dances together!
"...TikTok is like winning an Oscar to her," Jamie Lynn told Erin. "Charli [D'Amelio] follows me, and that won me cool points for probably a solid 24 hours."
And right now, while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems as though she can get all she needs.
"It's kind of hard to complain because I feel very fortunate. We do have a yard, we have our health and all we're being asked to do is stay home," she said. "So a little bit mentally and emotionally challenging with, you know, homeschooling and kids, but for the most part, we're really doing pretty good."
At one point, Britney was staying with Jamie Lynn and their immediate family as well.
"My sister came in at the beginning of it but we were not certain how long everything was gonna last," Jamie Lynn explained. "So she came in for about two weeks I think it was, then she went back home. So she was here, my brother's been here; just like my immediate family because we're not trying to. you know, just make this like a quarantine party."
Speaking of Britney, Erin quizzed Jamie Lynn about which sister is more likely to do something, like, say, call the other for advice.
"I think she would call me for advice, honestly," Jamie Lynn said. "I really do believe that."
She continued to respond with her sister's name for a majority of the questions—from who would eat a midnight snack to who's more likely to release music first—but she did say she's more likely to respond to a Twitter troll. You've been warned!
Watch the entire Daily Pop interview in the above clip.
