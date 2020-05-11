RETURNS MARCH
Find Out Why Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Is "Already Very Hollywood"

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., May. 11, 2020 1:00 PM

Talk about a tough crowd.

During Monday's Daily Pop, Gabrielle Union stopped by for a virtual interview with E!'s own Erin Lim and Scott Tweedie. Not only did the Bring It On alum give an update on teaching stepdaughter Zaya Wade amid self-isolation, but she also revealed how daughter Kaavia James Union Wade felt about her new children's book, Welcome to the Party.

"She loves looking at the back of it, which is actually her!" the actress turned author told Daily Pop. "So, she's already very Hollywood. She's like, 'Oh, me! This is amazing, I love this book. Tell me more. Back to me.'"

Although Kaavia enjoys looking at the picture on the back of the book, Union said it has yet to crack "her top five." Thankfully, others have taken to Welcome to the Party as "the response has been tremendous."

"I think it says a lot about the changing nature of families and how we celebrate families and how we look at families and how we respect all different kinds of families," Union shared. "We were able to have Kaav via our surrogate and she's so amazing and she gave us the gift of our little nugget."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Best Family Moments

Per Union, Kaavia isn't the only one at home who is difficult to impress. According to the Being Mary Jane star, stepdaughter Zaya has not been a fan of her homeschooling technique.

"Zaya loves her teachers and really believes firmly in their abilities. Less so much in dad [Dwyane Wade] and I's abilities as teachers," she added. "So, she's like, 'You know, I'm cool. I'm gonna be an independent learner here and anything I can't get, not gonna ask you guys, I'm gonna wait for my tutors to be available on Zoom. I'll see you guys at dinner!'"

Nonetheless, Union thought she and her husband would still receive a report card score of "A+." Why? For their ability to respect boundaries.

For all of this and more, be sure to watch the full interview above!

