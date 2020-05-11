Kylie Gayer
by Alyssa Ray | Mon., May. 11, 2020 8:00 AM
Listen up, Daily Pop fans.
Why? Well, because E!'s popular, daytime chat show is returning to TV today at 12:30 p.m.! In typical Daily Pop fashion, the popular E! show will provide current pop culture commentary and celebrity interviews to entertain you every weekday Monday through Friday.
Not to mention, during these unusual self-isolating times, the show will be a much-needed break from our daily stresses. This week's star-studded lineup of celebrity guests include Gabrielle Union today, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Tuesday, Candace Cameron Bure on Thursday, Tyler Cameron Friday and DP's own Carissa Culiner will join us Wednesday from maternity leave to share details about her newborn daughter Zoey Grace Culiner. Daily Pop will even have an all-new segment, "Dear Daily Pop," which will feature self-isolation love advice and more for our viewers.
As E! readers surely know, Daily Pop went on a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner have stayed connected with viewers by hosting a digital version of their popular show.
Through YouTube Live and Instagram Live, the E! personalities were able to catch up with your favorite celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi, Meghan Trainor, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and so many others!
Thus, we're excited to see what Morgan, The Rundown's Erin Lim (who's filling in for Carissa) and E! News' Scott Tweedie (who will be filling in for Justin) have in store for us later today and the weekdays following!
