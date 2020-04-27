Leah Messer has learned from her experiences.

For several years, fans have been watching the Teen Mom 2 star's journey of raising three kids while balancing work, romantic relationships and more.

But as her daughters become older and enter the early teenage years, this MTV reality star is hoping they won't become teenage mothers.

"I feel like if I'm on it from the beginning, I can prevent it. So if I am educating them on puberty, educating them on growing up into little ladies, then I will hopefully be able to prevent that," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester exclusively. "I think if education was expressed to me a lot younger, I would have made completely different decisions."

Perhaps some of that teaching will involve her kids watching Teen Mom 2. As of now, Leah's daughters only watch "some of the show." But when they turn 15, things could change.