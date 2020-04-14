RETURNS MARCH
Why Christina Anstead Says the Coronavirus Crisis Has Helped Her and Tarek El Moussa ''Bond More''

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 14, 2020 7:19 PM

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa continue to successfully navigate the tricky waters of co-parenting. 

In an exclusive interview with Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester, the HGTV star explained the upside of remaining close with an ex for the health and happiness of your children. 

"Luckily," Christina shared, "we live two streets away so that's really easy for us, because nothing's really changed in that aspect."

In fact, the interior design guru explained, "In times of crisis, we kind of bond more because obviously our No. 1 priority is the kids. We're just trying to figure out what's best for them and making sure that they don't feel scared. That's not something they should be feeling right now, so we're just trying to stay positive for them." 

Christina, who shares two kids with Tarek and another of her own with husband Ant Anstead, also praised his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young. "She's sweet. We like her," she shared, telling Justin it's "probably true" that Heather is helping the former husband and wife get along during these uncertain times.

And with more time on her hands to spend with family, Christina said she's putting it to good use in honor of her new book, The Wellness Remodel

"To be completely honest, before I was stuck at home I would never sit down and prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner. That was never going to happen. Who has time for all that? But now, guess what? I have time, so I get the kids involved," she explained.

The 36-year-old said she and her little ones are making healthy recipes included in the book. "When they make it together, they feel proud of themselves and they want to eat it all," Christina noted. 

Hear more about Christina's health journey and The Wellness Remodel by pressing play on the video above! 

