Dorit Kemsley Talks Coming Into Her Own Following Lisa Vanderpump's RHOBH Departure

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Apr. 10, 2020 4:24 PM

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 will be "exhilarating" and have "shocking revelations."

That's what Dorit Kemsley teased during an exclusive chat with Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. Although the RHOBH star said she hadn't watched the premiere, which airs Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, she reminded viewers that she did live through the drama.

Nonetheless, Kemsley is looking forward to Wednesday's premiere as she feels she's really come into her own as a diamond-holding housewife. This season marks the first without former BFF Lisa Vanderpump, whom Kemsley had a dramatic falling out with in season nine.

"It feels like I've come into my own. There's something kind of nice about being on an island all by yourself, you know?" Kemsley dished. "I have great relationships with the other women, but there isn't this pressure or responsibility to be aligned with someone just because you have to be aligned with them."

Furthermore, Kemsley noted that she now has the "freedom to have an opinion." Not to mention, with this being her fourth season, the Bravolebrity highlighted she's more "comfortable" now.

"This was a very shocking, surprising season," she added.

Even though Kemsley maintained her independence this season, she noted that co-stars Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp are closer than ever.

"I definitely poked fun at it a lot this season. Kyle doesn't like it too much, but that's what I see," the mother of two remarked. "They've got a great friendship and they've got an unbreakable bond. They have got each other's backs no matter what."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Cast

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

We're certain we'll see that play out over the course of season 10. Thankfully, Kemsley always has husband PK Kemsley in her corner. Speaking of PK, the 43-year-old designer joked about her man's least favorite housewife.

"Yeah, I think his least favorite is gone," she quipped.

This tea is piping hot! Still, Kemsley assured viewers that she has nothing but love for her current co-stars.

"Even though we have our moments, we've really built a great friendship," Kemsley expressed. "And we allow for moments that are not perfect, you know? And that's ok. I think that really makes it a friendship and I'm proud of that."

For all of this and more, including an update on Beverly Beach and RHOBH's reunion plan amid coronavirus, be sure to watch her entire interview above.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

