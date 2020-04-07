Nothing but respect for our healthcare professionals.

Thus, it wasn't surprising when Dr. Oz shared with Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester how the common citizen can give back to doctors, nurses and others working tirelessly through the Coronavirus pandemic. Sylvester's exclusive chat with Dr. Oz couldn't have come at a better time as today (Tuesday, Apr. 7) is World Health Day.

"You know, just send love," the famed doctor declared. "I know it doesn't sound like much, but it means a lot. Just kind notes, send it to the hospital that you're at, mail a letter instead of just posting to their website. Express your appreciation."

As Dr. Oz noted, recognizing these professionals will help give them "a little gas in the engine." He's speaking metaphorically, of course. Furthermore, The Dr. Oz Show star praised the resourcefulness and ingenuity of the medical professionals fighting this virus.

For example, Dr. Oz highlighted how hospitals in New York have doubled hospital sizes and expanded intensive care units. "These folks have figured it out, so they deserve the applause," the 59-year-old doctor relayed. "And, often times, they feel like unsung heroes."