Love may not be blind for everybody, but for some, Netflix's grand experiment worked in an unexpected way.

Thanks to the release of the Love Is Blind cast reunion this morning, we now have confirmation that Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers are back together after breaking up at the altar in the show's finale.

Giannina explained what exactly went down after Damian said no in an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop with Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester.

"After everything went down, I reached out to him because I just wanted to see where we stand. Can we be friends? What happened? Like let's have a conversation where we're not riled up and we're just talking as normal people," Giannina said. "And then we just talked it out, and we understood where the other person was coming from, 'cause there were so many beautiful moments, and that's the reason why we're still together now. We just snuck back into our apartment. He snuck us back in, and we like held each other and healed, and we haven't been apart since."