Tika Sumpter has always admired Jim Carrey's work.

"I look up to him," Sumpter says of her Sonic the Hedgehog co-star in this exclusive interview clip from Friday's Daily Pop. "Most actors do."

To perform alongside one of her professional "heroes" in a feature film was an "amazing" opportunity on its own. And still, the Mixed-ish star recalls how Carrey surpassed her expectations.

"He is incredibly kind, and he's everything your hero would want to be," she tells co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "They say don't meet your heroes. That's the hero you want to meet."

Sumpter remembers a particularly meaningful moment from Sonic the Hedgehog's set wherein Carrey (who she fondly describes as a "mad scientist, but…also super normal") herself and their fellow cast members collaborated in order to "[break] down a scene together."

"We were just talking and having a good time," she says of the creative process, which takes shape on the big screen starting next Friday, Feb. 14.