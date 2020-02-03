WEEKDAYS
Why Chrissy Metz Isn't Nervous Ahead of Her 2020 Oscars Performance

  By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 2:38 PM

Chrissy Metz is calm, cool and collected heading into the 2020 Oscars.

On Monday morning, the This Is Us actress made this abundantly clear during her visit to Daily Pop. As E! readers surely know, Metz will be performing the Oscar nominated ballad, "I'm Standing With You" at Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards.

"I'm really, actually, very excited. I think everyone else is more nervous for me than I am," Metz relayed to Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "I know that I'm there to do a job. And like, I'm gonna be present, I'm gonna be prepared and I'm just gonna have a good time."

In fact, Metz emphasized that she's "so honored" to be a performer that she just wants to "enjoy it." We can get on board with that!

"It's such an emotional song, so I'm very excited," Metz admitted.

The powerful song, whose music and lyrics are by Diane Warren, was featured in the 2019 film Breakthrough. In the movie, Metz played Joyce Smith, a devoted Christian mom who turns to prayer after her teenage son has a near-death experience.

Not only is Metz ready to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, she said she's ready to impress the A-list filled room.

"I'm like, 'Look at me and I'll look at you!'" the 39-year-old actress and singer quipped. "Because, I think that we're all sort of rooting for each other. We're all human, at the end of the day."

Furthermore, Metz noted that she's unfazed that she'll be performing for nominees Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino.

"I think we get in our own heads about everything," Metz confidently expressed. "So, I'm gonna be like, 'Brad! Leo! Quentin!' Like, it's all good."

We'll be tuning in to Metz's performance at the Oscars this Sunday. Will you?

For the rest of Metz's interview, including details about her upcoming album, be sure to watch the exclusive sit down above!

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

