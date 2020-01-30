WEEKDAYS
Ally Brooke Teases New Solo Tour & Reflects on Fifth Harmony's Legacy

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 2:00 PM

Ally Brooke's first tour as a solo artist kicks off in a few weeks, and she couldn't be more thrilled.

"I'm beyond ecstatic," she tells Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart in this clip from Thursday's show. "This has been a dream of mine for so long…to finally embark on my own journey and do my own headlining solo tour is beyond words."

Brooke, who first rose to fame in 2012 as a member of the now-disbanded pop group Fifth Harmony, goes on to express appreciation for the creative freedoms that come with creating her own music.

"Everything is so different," she says of curating her upcoming, and appropriately titled, "Time to Shine" tour versus performing as part of a collective. "I have full control over everything: what I sing about, my lyrics, who I choose to work with, who I choose to have around me, how I present myself. Even just simple things like hair and makeup and timing."

Brooke has released a handful of popular singles since 2018—most recently, last November's "No Good"—with a full-length debut album in the works. The multi-talented musician also competed on Dancing With the Stars' most recent season and finished in third place.

Looking back on Fifth Harmony, Brooke "can't believe" she contributed to its lasting impact and doesn't harbor any ill feelings over its "indefinite hiatus."

"That feels like light years ago, to be honest," she explains, adding, "I think there's a time for everything and Fifth Harmony had its time and ran its course. And we were able to do so many amazing things."

See Brooke coach Justin and Morgan (sort of) through some very ambitious vocal scales in the full interview clip above! The Time to Shine Tour 2020 opens March 6 in Chicago. Tickets are currently on sale at allybrooke.com.

