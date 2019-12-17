We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Only seven shopping days until Christmas, friends! But don't worry, the little elves here at Daily Pop are here to help. On today's show, Erin Lim and Justin Sylvester shared the must-have items kids are asking for Santa this year. From Frozen 2 to Star Wars to L.O.L. Surprise, we've got all the dolls, toys and playsets on everyone's wish list.

Keep scrolling to check out the list. Happy shopping!