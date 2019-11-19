by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 10:08 AM
Lea Micheleis kicking off the holiday season in the best possible way.
The star is spreading holiday cheer with a new Christmas album, Christmas in the City, complete with 11 songs that are sure to bring a smile to everyone's faces. While the album is filled with classic carols like "O Holy Night," Lea is also featuring the original song "Christmas in New York." The tune evokes a sense of the hustle and bustle that the Big Apple is known for, while also reminding the listener of the total joy the holidays bring.
To prove why the city is the best place to be in the winter, the singer created a music video that combines all the best parts of Christmas in NYC and she's giving E! the first look at the winter wonderland. In the video, Lea celebrates at sights like the Empire State Building, 30 Rock and Central.
If this video doesn't get you in the mood to break out the string lights and bake cookies, we don't know what will.
In addition to the release of her music video, Lea is bringing holiday cheer in so many more ways. Not only is she taking part in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, she's also performing at the 2019 Christmas in Rockefeller Center event. Plus, her new TV movie Same Time, Next Christmas will come out in December. So, break out the popcorn!
What's more is she's taking her holiday album on tour. Starting December 19, the Glee actress will be performing the album live at The Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture. To get your tickets for the three-night show, click here!
