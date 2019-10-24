WEEKDAYS
Stand Out in Draya Michele x Superdown's Sexy Nightlife Collection

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 4:00 AM

"I like to wear things that I feel sexy in so it was easy for me to do that for other girls," Draya Michele shared with Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvesteron creating her ongoing capsule collection sold exclusively through next-generation fashion retailer superdown and fan-favorite Revolve. The fashion entrepreneur, social media influencer and style muse stopped by Daily Pop to show us an array of her favorite mini dressesjumpsuits, and puffer jackets from the Los Angeles nightlife-inspired line that will make you "look and feel sexy without breaking the bank." 

She gave tips and tricks for styling the flashy debut collection and promises the fit will "flatter every body type" and "give you the confidence to stand out." With a wide variety of satiny silks and drapey mesh party frocks, we can see what she means.

Here are five of Draya's favorites from the collection below.

superdown x Draya Michele Welcome to the Party Catsuit

"This velour and sheer mesh striped catsuit fits well and has some side boobage for extra sex appeal."

Draya x superdown
$72 Revolve
superdown x Draya Michele Metro Girl Jacket

"This bomber puffer coat is the new leather jacket. You can wear it off-the-shoulder or all zipped up and it's still cute. I like to wear this with a flat boot during the day or I like to dress it up with some heels for the dance floor."

Draya x superdown
$98 Revolve
superdown x Draya Michele Expensive Date Dress

"I love a good wrap dress and they look good on every body style. Whether you're athletic or curvy, it's adjustable and will become your multi-purpose dress for a date or in the club."

Draya x superdown
$74 Revolve
superdown x Draya Michele Get Me Lit Dress

"I love this dress. You can wear this on a date or it's the perfect birthday dress! People might hate on you because you'll great in it. It's a statement piece and it's vegan leather. It shines and glows and form fitting."

Draya x superdown
$72 Revolve
superdown x Draya Michele Champagne Bubbles Top

"I love a sparkle situation and the fit is tailored and beautiful."

Draya x superdown
$48 Revolve

Shop the full superdown x Draya collection at Revolve.com now!

