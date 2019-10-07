WEEKDAYS
Why The Conners' Lecy Goranson Still Thinks About Roseanne Barr All the Time

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 12:14 PM

Despite everything that happened, Lecy Goranson said she still misses her TV mom, Roseanne Barr.

After ABC successfully revived Roseanne with the original cast and ordered a second season, everything came crashing down thanks to a racist tweet fired off by Barr. The show was canceled and the triumphant Conners family reunion was over…until it wasn't. ABC cut ties with Barr and ordered a spinoff, The Conners, starring the famous TV family sans its matriarch.

"I think about her all the time. It's hard not to. And I always wish her well, we all do. We all love her and miss her very much," Goranson told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Melanie Bromley.

The Conners, now in its second season, killed off Barr's character Roseanne Conner. The first season followed the family dealing with their grief and moving on with their lives. Goranson's Becky found out she was pregnant as her baby daddy was taken by immigration services. In the second season, Becky gave birth to a daughter, Beverly. On Daily Pop, Goranson said there are times on The Conners where she wishes Barr was there.

The Conners

ABC

"I think just like in life, when we miss people, it's when either we need someone, we want to talk to someone, we want to hear their advice or their point of view. Or a lot of it is the joy that we feel working together and wanting to share that joy with her. If something's really funny, or fun, we miss that. We really, really deeply do," Goranson said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from Goranson about returning to TV as Becky Conner.

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

