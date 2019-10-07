Despite everything that happened, Lecy Goranson said she still misses her TV mom, Roseanne Barr.

After ABC successfully revived Roseanne with the original cast and ordered a second season, everything came crashing down thanks to a racist tweet fired off by Barr. The show was canceled and the triumphant Conners family reunion was over…until it wasn't. ABC cut ties with Barr and ordered a spinoff, The Conners, starring the famous TV family sans its matriarch.

"I think about her all the time. It's hard not to. And I always wish her well, we all do. We all love her and miss her very much," Goranson told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Melanie Bromley.