WEEKDAYS
12e|9p

Hear Revenge Body Trainer Ashley Borden's Workout Tips for Perfecting Your Summer Booty

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 1:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

So apparently there's a right and wrong way to squat?

"So a lot of times when you're first learning, this is a good way to learn how to squat properly," explains celebrity fitness coach Ashley Borden (one of the trainers who audiences will watch guide Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's upcoming wave of participants through their respective journeys next season) in this appropriately physical clip from Wednesday's Daily Pop.

"I am so excited for you to whip my ass into shape," says co-host Justin Sylvester. And he has reason to be!

The workout instructor—who calls her time on Khloe Kardashian's transformation series "super inspiring" and credits the KUWTK star for creating "a vehicle that affects so many people on such a different level than just physical"—isn't just here for chit-chat.

Watch

Khloe Kardashian's Best Advice on Revenge Body

Within seconds, Ashley is directing Justin and co-host Carissa Culiner to a pair of adjacent yoga mats already laid out on the studio floor. Each one is fashioned with what looks like a set of semi-inflated exercise balls, in miniature form, for the hosts to stand on.

"We're gonna work on your squat patterns first," Ashley continues. "This is what I do with everybody when we first start."

"How do you keep your balance on these things?!" Carissa cries, while the trainer spots her from behind.

For answers to that question and more, see Ashley's workout come to life in the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Daily Pop , E! Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Fitness , Workouts , Justin Sylvester , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ashton Kutcher, Rumer Willis

Ashton Kutcher Reunites With Former Stepdaughter Rumer Willis at L.A. Bar

Alex Rodriguez, Kylie Jenner

The Most Savage Kardashian-Jenner Clapbacks of All Time

Bachelor in Paradise, Wells Adams

Bartender Wells Adams Says Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Is "Bonkers" and "the Craziest Season to Date"

Cardi B Gets Naked and Murderous in "Press" Video

Ryan Seacrest, Kris Jenner

Oops! Ryan Seacrest Hilariously Recalls Clogging Kris Jenner's Toilet

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Defends Hannah Brown After Being Shamed for "Dry Humping" Contestants

Flip or Flop

Flip or Flop Is Returning to HGTV, But What About the Tension Between Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.