How Christina Anstead Reacted When Tarek El Moussa Revealed the Sex of Her Baby

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 22, 2019

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

HGTV

Christina Anstead was "so confused" when she heard her ex, Tarek El Moussa, revealed the sex of her and Ant Anstead's baby.

The Christina on the Coast star, who is expecting a son with her husband Ant, dished about the accidental gender reveal during her visit to E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday. While chatting with E!'s Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester, Christina shared her reaction to her ex spilling the baby news.

Christina said that when she was first sent the article about Tarek's reveal, she "looked at it like four times."

"I was like, 'Wait, what is the confusion? I'm so confused why this is happening,'" she recalled. "And then I just kinda laughed about it because I'm sure it was a mistake and it's just kinda funny."

Watch

Christina Anstead Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child

This will be the first child together for Christina and Ant, while the couple also has kids from their previously relationships. Christina shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with Tarek, while Ant also has daughter Amelie and son Archie from his previous marriage.

While on Daily Pop, Christina revealed that she's "super excited" for the baby, though she has been feeling "tired and a bit hormonal." The HGTV star also shared that she'll be having a C-section.

"I'm having a C-section, because I had one with Brayden, so it's already planned," Christina said. "I had to have an emergency C-section with Brayden, Bradyen was eight pounds, 11 ounces and he got stuck."

And when it comes to baby names, Christina and Ant have yet to pick one just yet. Though Christina did read that Tarek "said he knew the name" but she has "not told anyone the name yet."

Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, May 23, on HGTV.

