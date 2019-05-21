by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 21, 2019 12:47 PM
It only took two episodes (and even shorter than the week between them) for a contestant on The Bachelorette to admit he's having some very strong feelings for series star Hannah Brown. But what Luke Parker said to Hannah didn't faze the reality star.
"When he was saying that, I was like, ‘Oh god. You're about to say it. Oh, please don't. Oh, you are. Oh, you did. You did, you said it.' It's still shock. We had a very instant connection and I think it was nice for me to hear that he had feelings for me," Hannah told Daily Pop's Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner. "I didn't know they were that strong, but I couldn't help but smile to know that he had feelings for me because I had feelings for him in a capacity. So, yeah, I did smile. I cheesed a little bit."
Hannah said she had an instant connection with her last real boyfriend, so she knows they can happen and believes they're true when they do happen.
"It didn't really scare me because it had worked in a previous relationship, so I think that's one thing I should probably let people know," she laughed.
Hannah's journey on The Bachelorette is just beginning, and it goes in some wild directions as seen in the trailer for what's to come. One of those directions includes Hannah getting frank about her sexual history and religious views.
"I believe that sex was made for a man and a woman in marriage, but I am having physical relationships and honestly, I have had sex and Jesus still loves me," Hannah said in a trailer. "How dare I be judged by a man?"
Hannah said if she wanted a true experience on The Bachelorette, she had to really be open with herself.
"If this was going to be my story and for people to really see me be me, for this to ever work, I had to be as genuine and let all walls down and yeah, say some stuff that was like, ‘Oh my god did she say that?' I did, I sure did," she said about the moment.
Watch the video above to hear more from Hannah.
