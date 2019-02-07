If you thought Ricki Lake's The Masked Singer reveal was emotional, buckled up.

"The ones that are coming up are beyond shocking," Jenny McCarthy told E! News at Fox's portion of the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour. "Like, I cried. I literally cry tears!"

On the topic of the raven's unmasking and reveal of Lake, McCarthy said the former talk show host was, "so heartfelt about her story."

"That's the great thing about the show too, is they come with these amazing stories of triumph and overcoming something, and she was overcoming the death of her husband. It was really moving and I'm proud of her," McCarthy told us.