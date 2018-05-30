by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 30, 2018 7:59 PM
Rose McGowan is speaking out after Harvey Weinstein was indicted on rape and sex crime charges.
In a new Instagram posted Wednesday evening, the actress and CITIZEN ROSE star reacted to the grand jury's decision made earlier today in a New York City courtroom.
"INDICTED. FINALLY. I've been indicted by the media he's bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us," Rose began in her social media post. "What would others say about you if they didn't know who you were? Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids."
She continued, "The narrative of me—my story—has been sold to you as a work of fiction. The media often cuts you when they can, especially if they've been paid off to–the journalists and reporters who are safe in their cubicles and do not have to drown in your tears or see the bruises. All they see is numbers. Views. Ratings. And all you were told is that I was a horror show. Someone damaged. Someone off-kilter. Someone not right. Luckily, many worldwide saw through this fiction, sadly, far more continue to hound me with this false narrative without realizing that every evil thing they repeat about me means they are doing the work of a rapist."
Harvey has denied any and all accusations of non-consensual sex. In fact, attorney Ben Brafman released a new statement after his client was indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree.
Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
"The announcement of Mr. Weinstein's indictment, does not come as a surprise," the statement read in part. "We asked the District Attorney for more time so that Mr. Weinstein's attorneys could gather the material needed to properly prepare him for his grand jury testimony but that request was denied."
The statement continued. "We remind everyone that an indictment is merely a formal accusation. Mr. Weinstein intends to enter a plea of not guilty and vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies. We will soon formally move to dismiss the indictment and if this case actually proceeds to trial, we expect Mr. Weinstein to be acquitted."
As for Rose, she's looking forward to having viewers hear her perspective in the final episode of CITIZEN ROSE.
"I have lived a harder life than most could withstand. I know my truth. And now.... for the FINAL episode of CITIZEN ROSE, a show that took blood, sweat and many tears, to simply show what trauma looks like and how we can survive it," she wrote on Instagram. "I know what I've done to change the world. How about you? #weROSEtogether #socialexperiment #womeninbiz #human #CitizenRose #rosearmy #inspiration #justwannahavefun."
