Rose McGowan is taking her story to Italy, but it's not always easy going global.

In this clip from Thursday's CITIZEN ROSE finale, McGowan accompanies fellow actress turned activist Asia Argento to a women's support group in Italy.

"It makes my heart happy that Asia has somewhere to go for women that support, because it's been something for me that has been fundamentally not there," McGowan tells the women.

"Asia's been also very proactive in supporting the movement because she realized that there is a movement that actually came before the #MeToo," one of the women explains to McGowan.

The women of the support group have been trying to bridge the gap between #MeToo and their own collective movement, #WeTogether.