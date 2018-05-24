Rose also reached out for some professional help this week and got a lesson on how her brain has been handling trauma for all these years. She learned about the "fight, flight, freeze" model of trauma and how to begin the process of healing.

"So if you think of layered trauma, think of it as a layered cake. You have the one slice here and if you just had the one slice that would be great within itself," psychologist Thomas Pecca shared with her. "But no, there's another slice on top of it, another slice on top of it and another slice on top of that. They start to blend together."

While Rose revealed that while she may be physically safe in the current moment, it's her legacy and her reputation that is being threatened. In the end, she must begin the hardwork of letting go of what she cannot control.

"People are going to say bad things about you for the rest of your life and people are going to say wonderful things about you for the rest of your life, and you will be in the spotlight and then you won't be," Thomas shared with her. "It has very little to do with your worth. It has very little to do with your survival. I think it has something to do with your legacy, but I think you've tied your legacy and your survival."